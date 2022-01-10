The United States said Sunday that it refused to be threatened by Iran sanctions over the weekend against 52 Americans, including senior officials, and warned that Tehran would face “serious consequences” if it attacked the citizens of its country. “Make no mistake: America will protect and defend its citizens,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

“If Iran attacks any of our citizens, including the 52 people named yesterday, it will face serious consequences,” he warned.

The Islamic republic on Saturday announced sanctions, including against the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley for his role in the death of Qasem Soleimani, a powerful Iranian commander. Soleimani, leader of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on January 3, 2020, in what Iran called on Saturday a “callous terrorist act.”

Days ago, the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, promised to take revenge on then-US President Donald Trump, unless he is tried for the assassination of Soleimani. These comments came as Tehran was commemorating two years since the venerable commander’s death.

In addition to Milley, the roster of sanctioned Americans includes Trump-era national security adviser Robert O’Brien and Nikki Haley, who served as a United States envoy to the United Nations. “Looks like I’ll have to cancel my relaxing getaway to Iran,” Haley scoffed on her Twitter account.

