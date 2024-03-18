Bild: Scholz's party has grown in the ranking of political forces in Germany

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Alternative for Germany have risen in the rankings of German political forces. This is evidenced by data from a survey conducted by the Insa Institute commissioned by the publication. Bild.

Support for Scholz's party increased by one and a half percent, reaching 16 percent (third place), the AfD's rating rose to 19.5 percent (second place). The leading CDU/CSU bloc in the polls (Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions) lost one and a half percent of voter support, receiving 29.5 percent. The party's rating dropped below 30 percent for the first time in several months.

The first two parties use peaceful rhetoric regarding the conflict in Ukraine and do not support the transfer of Taurus missiles to it, the publication said. The survey was conducted from March 15 to 18, and two thousand people took part.

Last week, Olaf Scholz spoke about citizens’ fear of supporters of sending long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. He made this statement in response to a question from a Bundestag deputy about the reasons for the refusal to provide Kyiv with this type of missile.

Scholz has repeatedly noted that Germany does not intend to supply Taurus to Ukraine. According to him, the potential sending of long-range missiles to the country would imply the participation of the German military in the conflict, and this is excluded.