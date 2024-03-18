We are nothing short of witnessing in the heights a not goingalso known as a cataclysmic explosion, according to the physicist, popularizer and tiktoker '@mike_phy', who explained that the astronomical phenomenon would take place in the coming days.

The cosmic explosion of unimaginable magnitudes will take place in the star system T Coronae Borealis (T CrB) according to the article 'View Nova Explosion, 'New' Star in Northern Crown' by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Prepare your telescope, your binoculars or simply identify the coordinates of the space event well, as it can be seen with the naked eye for several days.

The NASA version

The North American space agency anticipated a unique astronomical event for several weeks: predicted that between February and September 2024a stellar nova illuminates our skies.

This explosion, starring the star system T Coronae Borealis (T CrB), will offer observers a rare opportunity to contemplate a celestial spectacle.

In the astronomical phenomenon, a red giant and a white dwarf interact in a cosmic orbit before the climax of the nova that will occur at an astonishing 3,000 light years away.

During the height of the event, the star system, normally invisible to the naked eye, will shine with the intensity of the North Star, offering a impressive view for several days.

However, with binoculars, this celestial phenomenon will be visible for just over a week, giving outer space enthusiasts the opportunity to witness an event they may never appreciate again.

The nova will take place in the Corona Borealis constellation, near Bootes and Hercules. Observers are urged to familiarize themselves with these celestial landmarks to make the most of this unique experience.

What is a cataclysmic explosion?

A cataclysmic explosion is an extremely violent and destructive event that occurs in nature. This term is commonly used to describe astronomical events, such as supernovae, novae, gamma-ray bursts, and other massive stellar phenomena that release an extraordinary amount of energy in a short period of time.

These explosions have the potential to cause significant changes to their cosmic environment, such as the creation of new chemical elements, the generation of shock waves that can influence the formation of stars and planets, and even the ejection of stellar material at incredible speeds.