The Spanish Police arrested a 34-year-old priest this Monday in the town of Vélez-Málaga (south) accused of sexually assaulting at least four women whom he sedated and recorded.

Sources in the investigation told Efe that the detainee, who was a parish priest in a church in Melilla (an autonomous Spanish city in North Africa) before being assigned to Malaga, He is in provisional prison accused of four sexual assaults and five crimes against privacy.

It’s a statementthe Police indicated that the investigation began in August when a woman, who claimed to be a romantic partner of the detainee, reported in Melilla that he had located at the home that they shared a hard drive with photographs and videos.

In them several half-naked women appeared, asleep or under the effects of some sedative. and to whom a man performed all kinds of sexual practices.

After analyzing the material on this hard drive, The investigators managed to identify five victims who stated that they were unaware of the existence of the recordings. and that they were not aware of having been victims of any crime of a sexual nature.

The agents found out that the sexual assaults had been carried out continuously in different years and locationson the occasion of trips by groups of friends, among whom was the arrested person.

This would have supplied the victims with some type of substance that annulled their state of consciousness. to perpetrate sexual assaults.

The agents do not rule out that there are more victims in the places where the arrested person residedso they continue analyzing the material that was seized at his current home in Vélez-Málaga after the arrest.

EFE