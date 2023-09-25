













But not the much-loved version of the fusion of Goten and Trunks but actually one of its failed versions. It is known as ‘Skinny Gotenks’, which is the second one he obtained in the series. The first is usually called ‘Fat Gotenks’.

Both of Goten’s mistaken fusions in Dragon Ball Z They are the result of mistakes made by Goten and Trunks. The version with several extra kilos is the result of Trunks extending one of his fingers at an unfortunate moment.

As for the thin one, it is the result of a coordination failure. Because of this, Skinny Gotenks can barely stand and always seems to be tired. It’s like he’s actually an old man.

He also coughs frequently. So Toyotaro decided to take inspiration from this failed Gotenks fusion to make art of him in the style of Dragon Ball Super.

One thing that is clear is that this illustrator decided to create a ‘stronger’ version of the character. We say this because the design has differences with respect to its appearance in the series. Z.

There he has a more scrawny and weak appearance. Toyotaro’s illustration reflects this somewhat differently.

You could even say that the Skinny Gotenks of the cartoonist Dragon Ball Super has a more decisive and challenging attitude.

The bad thing is that, sticking to the canon of the series, he has no combative abilities of any kind. This is why it is considered a failed merger.

This type of fusion is the result of the Metamoran Dance. Any error when executing it causes results like the one we show you. On the other hand, Pothala Earrings have no such problems.

