Sam Lowes and the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team will not participate in round seven of the 2024 Superbike World Championship which takes place this weekend at the Algarve International Circuit in Portugal.

The British rider suffered a fractured left collarbone following a heavy crash during race 2 of last month’s Most round in the Czech Republic.

Lowes has been undergoing round-the-clock treatment with the intention of racing in Portimao this weekend. The 33-year-old is recovering well, but after consulting with his medical team it has been decided that the best course of action is to skip the Portuguese round to give his left collarbone more time to fully heal.

Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team, James Toseland Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Elf Marc VDS Racing are confident that Lowes, currently 15th in the championship, will be able to take part in the two-day official World Superbike test at Estoril on 15-16 August, in preparation for the race weekend at the Portuguese circuit in mid-October.