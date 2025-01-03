A new batch of singles arrived last night at ‘First Dates’ (Four) excited to see if they were lucky enough to find love. Thus, of all the couples who dined at the most famous restaurant in the Mediaset chain, there was one that captured all the attention, above all, because of how the date ended, which ended with the single man breaking up with cry before the television cameras.

Carolina came to ‘First Dates’ ready to meet her better half. Thus, the guard with “holistic” interests saw how Carlos Sobera, host of the Cuatro program, introduced her to Juanmaa 52-year-old security guard, who was full of energy with his team scarf.

[Un reportero de ‘Espejo Público’ se juega el tipo ante las cámaras: «Como me sigas, te quemo el coche»]

The couple immediately went to the dining room of the restaurant. ‘First Dates’ where they began to chat animatedly about various topics until an issue was brought up that left the person ‘touched’. single. “I have two children, one is 16 years old and the oldest is 24,” Juanma told his date, before opening up completely on the program. «They are very important to me. “They are what encourage me to get up every day,” confessed the man, who opened his mouth to Carolina.









«I’m going to tell you separately because I’m not hiding from anything. I defend my children totally. Do you know what it is?” he asked. single to his date while pointing to the flag of the LGTBQ+ collective. «Don’t let them touch me and not just for them, I have always told them that they have to be happy and that they have to care what other people think. They have to be happy and people have to let others be happy, people should not be cruel. Do you know what it’s like to see a child at the exit of an institute with 800 children and be isolated? I have experienced that and it is very screwed,” Juanma revealed that he could not help but get emotional in front of the cameras and break into cry in ‘First Dates’.