Brown also at Silverstone

There were numerous celebrities and guests from the world of motorsport in the MotoGP paddock at Silverstone last weekend, even more so for an event like the British Grand Prix which marked the 75th anniversary of the World Championship. Among them was the McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

Praise for the pilots

The American, at the helm of a historic team like the one from Woking and which in the last few races has returned to put pressure on the top teams in F1, had the opportunity to express his feelings on MotoGP, focusing both on the quality of the bikes and the talent of the riders: “I think it’s wonderful – commented – These pilots are top in terms of courage. I saw them during the warm-up as they dropped their foot into the trajectory. Motorcycles and their technologies are amazing. All the Formula 1 drivers watch MotoGP, and we think it’s one of the best competitions in the world. I’m excited, it’s the first MotoGP race I’ve seen live since 2015 when I was in Misano”.

The differences with F1

Brown, who, in addition to praising MotoGP in various aspects, also analyzed some differences with F1: “The power-to-weight ratio is astounding on these bikes. – he added – I was watching what the drivers can do during the race, and it’s interesting to see some differences with Formula 1 drivers. There is no radio communication and here too we have to deal with ‘dirty air’, on some tracks you have to manage the tyres. I’m still trying to figure out exactly how a race works.”