Kate Middleton disappeared and everyone began to speculate about a possible marital crisis caused by the infidelity of Williamthere was even talk of a death hidden by Buckingham Palace. The conspiracies reached unusual heights of imagination. The Royal Family made the mistake of publishing an edited photo that made things worse. The truth came to light with a message from the Princess of Wales herself: cancer had her busy with more important issues than her official agenda. Thank goodness the treatment has improved his health.

2. A remote trial

From Thailand, the news about the case Daniel Sancho arrived daily hand in hand with their lawyers while their father, the actor Rodolfo Sanchohe was forced to look for money under the rocks to pay the million-dollar defense bill: he even starred in a documentary for HBO in which he defended his son tooth and nail. Finally, the accused has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering and dismembering Edwin Arrietathe man who paid for his whims in exchange for sexual encounters.

3. In summer, the granddaughter replaces the bikini

The summer pose of Anita It was a journalistic genre in itself, but the years are unforgiving and ‘Antoñita, the fantastic’ has had to adapt to the reality of age, so she has left her swimsuits and found the perfect complement for the covers: her granddaughter Ana Sandrathe daughter of the lamented Alessandro Lequio who came into the world after a surrogacy process in the United States. Ana has been involved in controversy over the use of a minor to promote her as a grandmother and mother at the same time.

4. The most predictable divorce in the world

‘The faces, Juan, record the faces.’ And those of Ben Affleck They were a picture: bitter, sad, exhausted. Since her wedding with Jloof which everyone commented on its mandatory sex clause, the actor seemed like one of the most unfortunate men in the world. The two years of marriage ended due to ‘irreconcilable differences’, but everything indicates that the couple continues to see each other. They have been playing cat and mouse with their hearts for 20 years, it seems that they are not clear and the idea of ​​a reconciliation is being considered. But not even the third time will be the charm.









5. The aristocratic wedding of a cool mayor

The golden bachelor of Spanish politics, José Luis Martínez-Almeidamayor of Madrid, met love thanks to Teresa Urquijo love and they got married in style in a ceremony attended by the crème de la crème of society. The bride’s dress and jewelry, the menu, the guests: the details of the wedding became the most searched news of the moment. The couple left an image to remember: a chotis in which they made their happiness and complicity evident.

6. Raphael’s health downturn that has forced him to cancel his international tour

The singer was admitted during the recording of an interview in ‘La Revuelta’. The doctors ruled out that he had suffered a stroke and began to perform the relevant tests. A week later, from the 12 de Octubre Hospital, where he was transferred, they confirmed that Rafael He had primary brain lymphoma “with two brain nodules in the left hemisphere.” That “justifies the neurological symptoms he presented a few days ago.” This health downturn has forced him to cancel the concerts he had planned.

7. A scheduled birth with controversy included

Terelu Campos and Sea Flowers They see how their respective dynasties continue after the arrival of their grandson, the son of Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia. The birth came with controversy: it was said that he planned it to be recorded and broadcast in a documentary. She denied that was the reason. A new media star is born, condemned to be exposed exclusively.

8. Father, grandfather and orphan

Bertin Osborne He has had a very intense year: he has lost his father, Enrique Ortizafter a long illness; has been a grandfather for the second time, after the arrival into the world of Violetdaughter of Claudia Osborne and Jose Entrecanalesand has been the protagonist of one of the controversies of the year due to his paternity with Gabriela Guillénwhose relationship has been marked by a war of accusations. The singer’s seventh child came with an apology and the recognition: “I was wrong and I don’t want to continue doing it.”

9. Forbidden kisses recorded secretly

It was the best-known secret romance of the century: Barbara Rey and Juan Carlos I They lived a love that cost 600 million pesetas from the public treasury to pay for the star’s alleged blackmail of the Crown. The photos of the kisses came to light because Angel Christconfronted by his mother, carried out a revenge that has caused the family clan to explode.

10. A Danish King Casanova

Frederick He came to the throne of Denmark and with him came scandal. Her collection of supposed ‘special friends’ reaches Spanish society after the publication of some photos of her meetings with Genoveva Casanova. Her skirt messes leave her in a delicate situation. Mary of Denmarkwhich for now has swallowed with everything.

11. The celebrity sex scandal

Rapes, trafficking of women, use of substances to commit pedophilia… The list of alleged crimes committed by the rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs At his famous parties he turns his guests, the great Hollywood celebrities, into suspicious accomplices of these atrocities. The stars tremble with every news of the most sinister case of the year.

12. The war that created a star

David Broncano has become one of the most popular faces on the scene thanks to ‘La Revuelta’ in its ratings battle against ‘El Hormiguero.’ His girlfriend, the actress Silvia Alonsoand his fortune, of which there is so much speculation after his signing for TVE for 14 million euros (it is not his salary but the budget of the program per season), monopolize searches on the internet. He is the man of the moment, who will welcome the New Year by presenting the chimes on public television.