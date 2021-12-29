The organization condemned the attack and requested an arms embargo from the Asian country’s army, something the United States also did. Violence in Myanmar escalated after the coup, which sparked peaceful demonstrations throughout the territory. The armed forces responded with violence, killing hundreds of people and arresting thousands.

This Tuesday, December 28, the NGO Save the Children confirmed that two members of the organization lost their lives in the attack perpetrated by the military junta forces in eastern Myanmar on Christmas Eve. They are among the at least 35 people killed and burned, including children.

On its Twitter account, the NGO wrote that “it is with deep sadness that we confirmed that two of our employees were among the burned bodies found in Myanmar after an Army attack on Christmas Eve.”

“Both were recent parents working for education. The UN Security Council must meet and take action to bring those responsible to justice,” the humanitarian group added.

For her part, Inger Ashing, the executive director of Save the Children, said in a statement that “violence against innocent civilians, including humanitarian workers, is intolerable, and this senseless attack is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

“This is not an isolated event. The people of Myanmar continue to be the target of increasing violence and these events demand an immediate response, ”Ashing said.

On December 24, the 35 burned corpses were found in Kayah, one of the states in conflict due to constant clashes between the military and civilian militias that oppose the coup.

Save The Children stated that “the military reportedly forced people out of their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies.”

After the massacre, Save the Children suspended aid operations in this region, to which, since 1995, it has provided health, food, education and child protection services.

The United States asked to stop selling arms to Myanmar

The United States, “alarmed by the brutality” of the massacre, asked again on Tuesday that “an end to the sale of arms to the Burmese military junta”.

In a statement, Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State of the North American country, said that “the international community must do more to advance this goal and prevent the repetition of atrocities in Myanmar, including by putting an end to the sale of weapons and dual technology. I use the military junta in power ”.

Save the Children also petitioned the United Nations Security Council for an arms embargo on the Myanmar Army. He also urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to press for the implementation of an agreement reached in April with the leader of Myanmar, General Min Aung Hlaing. This pact calls for the cessation of violence in the country and the mediation of a special ASEAN envoy.

Violence in Myanmar

Earlier this month, government troops were also accused of arresting the villagers, tying them up and massacring them. Some of them are believed to be children.

The crisis and violence have worsened in Myanmar since the military led by Min Aung Hlaing overthrew the democratic government of Aung San Suu Kyi after a coup. Suu Kyi, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, is under arrest.

The coup triggered peaceful demonstrations across the country. However, security forces responded violently, killing at least 1,377 people and detaining more than 8,200, according to the Burmese Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP). UN experts believe that recent events could lead Myanmar into civil war.

With EFE and AP