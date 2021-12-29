US President Joe Biden allowed a face-to-face meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in January 2022. It is reported by Reuters…

Biden, answering a question from journalists about the possibility of such negotiations, said only one word.

Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Prior to this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian president had established a constructive and good dialogue with his American counterpart. “That is, when they speak, they are absolutely constructive, very businesslike and very respectful in presenting to each other those points on which our points of view differ diametrically. Actually, the difference of opinion does not mean that the conversation should be disrespectful, “- said the press secretary of the Russian president. Peskov noted that the leaders of the two largest states in the world cannot negotiate with each other in any other way.

At the same time, earlier the press secretary of the President of Russia, commenting on the possibility of a meeting of the heads of state, said that so far there is not even a talk about this. In addition, he named the condition for the conversation between the two presidents. According to him, first it is necessary to negotiate security guarantees for Russia from NATO.

An important milestone

Negotiations between Moscow and Washington on security guarantees will be held on January 10, said the spokesman for the US State Department Ned Price on Tuesday, December 28. The same date was previously announced by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Related materials:

“When we sit down at the negotiating table, we will, of course, put our concerns on it. I think the Russians will do the same, ”the State Department spokesman said he hoped. According to him, the United States does not intend to discuss issues of allies and partners without their presence. “There will be areas where we can make progress and I’m sure areas where we disagree. This is the essence of diplomacy, ”he added.

At the same time, Price called a number of Russian security proposals unacceptable. According to him, Russia is well aware that some of their initiatives cannot be accepted by Washington and its European allies.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced draft agreements with NATO and the United States on security guarantees. The documents contain calls not to view Moscow as an enemy, not to create a threat of military escalation and to abandon NATO’s eastward expansion. Russia also suggested that the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance not include Ukraine in the organization.

Stumbling block

One of the central themes of the upcoming talks, possibly, will be NATO’s refusal to include Ukraine in its composition. Kiev believes that the adoption of Russian proposals on security guarantees, in particular the rejection of the idea of ​​including new eastern members in NATO, would be a great humiliation not only for the United States, but for the entire North Atlantic alliance.

Related materials:

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba notes that it is impossible to imagine a situation in which NATO would agree with Moscow’s demands. The diplomat assured that the Russian Foreign Ministry is well aware of this fact, and therefore deliberately raises the stakes on the upcoming security talks. “Diplomacy has such a term – madman strategy, the strategy of a madman. That is, to demonstrate to your partner that you are simply mad, ready for anything, unpredictable, and therefore you need to be approached with special compliance and tenderness, ”said Kuleba.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also called for taking Kiev’s interests into account when negotiating security guarantees. According to him, in concluding such an agreement, the parties should consult with the European partners of NATO, including Ukraine. At the same time, Stoltenberg said that the alliance is ready to work to build confidence with the Russian side.