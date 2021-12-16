Al-Ittihad revealed, through its official account on Twitter, that it had signed the former Al-Nasr striker with a contract that extends for a year and a half, and the club’s management wished the new player success with his colleagues in achieving the aspirations of the federal fans..

Hamdallah, 30, will be registered with the start of the winter transfer period in early January.

The Federal Administration is studying the option of excluding more than one player, led by Brazilian Bruno Henrique.

Al-Ittihad leads the team standings with 26 points from 8 victories, compared to two draws and the same number of defeats, one point ahead of Al-Shabab, noting that the latter played more matches.