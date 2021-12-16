By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that he asked for the names of members of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) who approved the indication of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 age.

The president, who questions the effectiveness of immunization agents in general, says he has not yet been vaccinated and criticizes the mandatory vaccination and the so-called vaccine passport. He said he would assess with his wife whether to vaccinate their 11-year-old daughter.

Bolsonaro also made a point of saying, in the traditional live broadcast on social networks that he does on Thursdays, that he does not interfere with Anvisa and that the agency is not subordinate to him.

He said, however, that he had asked for the names of those responsible for approving the vaccine for children so that they are publicly disclosed and people can “form their judgment”.

Earlier this Thursday, Anvisa authorized the use of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years, but there is still no forecast for the immunizing agent to start being used in this age group, since the Ministry of Health still did not acquire pediatric doses of the vaccine.

The regulatory body stated that the benefits far outweigh the possible risks of the vaccine, highlighting the safety of the immunizing agent, protection for children and the increase in the base of vaccinees.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?