A new update appears on the famous issue ofMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzardwith three Xbox “rival” companies that they would declare opposed to the move why worry about the damage this could do to competition.

The CMA has unveiled further details of its investigation into the acquisition, revealing the results of a survey conducted between 6 companies active in the technological field, even if it is not clear who they are. The UK antitrust speaks of “existing or potential competitors” in the context of “game services on consoles and cloud gaming”, but considering the oddities that have already emerged in the vision of the CMA on the gaming market, this definition is open to numerous interpretations, given that even Nintendo had been considered non-influential in the competitive field by the CMA for an abstruse construct.

Of these six “existing or potential competitors”, two would have defined themselves as not worried and a third would have refused to give an opinion due to lack of elements, being “too early” to be able to evaluate. Three others said they were concerned about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Among them, it is quite logical to think that one is sony, which has already expressed its concern about it far and wide, while the other two remain mysterious, although there is a possibility that at least one could be Google, since it had already proved rather guarded on the subject. The other could be Nvidia, which in turn hadn’t shown itself exactly positive towards the initiative.

In any case, the secret remains on the identity of these companies, at least pending the conclusion of the procedure: in the meantime, the CMA has officially rejected the acquisition considering it harmful but also proposing any structural remedies to carry it forward and Microsoft is continuing its work of conviction of the antitrust bodies, waiting to see how this long story will end.