The FCC has proposed the use of satellites to establish cellular communications

In the United States, it was proposed to connect satellites directly to smartphones. About it informs edition of Phone Arena.

Media journalists paid attention to the document that appeared on site US Federal Communications Commission (FCC). In it, representatives of the department proposed using satellites to solve the communication problem and establish stable cellular coverage in the “dead zones”.

In its announcement, the FCC has proposed a simplified licensing form for this method of communication. Officials noted that satellite operators could team up with cellular operators to improve cellular coverage throughout the country — including in regions where there is no connection. To do this, cellular operators will need to purchase or lease satellites in non-geostationary orbit.

According to journalists, the method proposed by the FCC will not allow large amounts of data to be transmitted via satellites, but it will come in handy in emergency cases. The authors also noted that at the moment, only a few smartphones support connection to satellite communications – in particular, devices of the iPhone 14 series.

In mid-March, SpaceX Corporation announced plans to begin testing the connection of Starlink satellites directly to smartphones. The purpose of the test, which SpaceX will conduct together with the operator T-Mobile, will be to solve the problem of “dead zones” in the United States.