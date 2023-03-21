YouTube Music needs no introduction, it is one of the most popular music streaming platforms and you will certainly have interfaced with it over time. As you well know, paid plans are also available that guarantee exclusive functions and today we really want to talk to you news for subscribers!

YouTube Music is updated, a new feature for subscribers!

Listening to music is certainly one of the most popular “hobbies” for many people, up to the point of building real soundtracks of our lives. For this reason, having a reliable streaming platform is essential, and certainly so YouTube Music it is one of them! If you are a subscriber, know that now the app git also guarantees an interesting new feature, in addition to the one we told you about recently.

Specifically, you can automatically download up to 200 songs taken from those recently produced. This is a new feature and detached from Smart Downloads, but certainly very interesting. Furthermore, a separate playlist will not be created but you will find the songs in question in the downloads section.

Unfortunately, all of this is available only on Android, at least for the moment, and nothing has been declared for iOS yet. However, let’s cross our fingers and hope that the news can spread as soon as possible. We will certainly keep you updated on all the news and for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!