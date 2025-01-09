Satellite images of before and after the fires that surround Los Angeles

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes in Los Angeles due to the out-of-control fires that engulf the area and have left at least five dead, dozens injured and thousands of structures consumed by flames. The largest fires have not yet been contained, Palisades – which has already become the most devastating in the history of Los Angeles – and Eaton, which have already burned more than 11,000 hectares, according to the California Department of Fire Protection. Nearly 180,000 people are under evacuation orders.

This Wednesday, January 8, the Maxar company collected several satellite images that show the first consequences of the destructive forest fires that continue to spread through southern California, in which you can see the before and after of some affected areas.

The northwestern coastal sections around Los Angeles (Palisades, Malibu) are largely obscured by smoke and clouds, and homes are also seen burning from the Palisades Fire, where flames spread across the Pacific Coast Highway towards Malibu.

Pacific Coast Highway Source: Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

The fire has affected the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, one of the wealthiest in the city of stars. The Los Angeles Fire Chief has indicated that thousands of homes and other structures have burned in this fire.

Meanwhile, in the city of Altadena, north of Los Angeles, satellite images show rows of charred residential streets, while smoke from nearby fires rises into the air. This Wednesday, the streets were full of ashes and there were buildings on fire everywhere.

Fair Oaks Avenue, Altadena Source: Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

In another satellite image, the orange glow of flames burning near East Altadena Drive can be seen through the thick black smoke that covers homes and green areas.

The fire reached main roads in Altadena, consuming homes and businesses, threatening to reach Highway 210, which crosses the county from east to west. Authorities are referring to this fire as the Eaton.

East Altadena Drive Source: Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

Marathon Road, Altadena Source: Satellite image ©2025 Maxar Technologies

In Pasadena, a city affected by Eaton, authorities have warned residents that the water is not drinkable or suitable for cooking, as the debris caused by the fire could have affected the liquid supply system.

The latest focus was formed on Wednesday night in the mountains of Hollywood (Sunset), threatening historic sites on the Walk of Fame, one of the most touristic areas of the city. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the majority of people who had received orders to evacuate the area can now return to their homes, although with great “care.”

The other three fires – Hurst, Lidia, Woodley – also keep the authorities in check.

More than 425,000 homes and businesses throughout the state of California are without power due to the fires that continue to ravage the south of the state, according to the PowerOutage.us portal that monitors electricity service.

With information from EFE.