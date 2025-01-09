This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Friday, January 10, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The favorable influence of Jupiter will bring you luck and a day that will have somewhat difficult beginnings, or with more stress than usual, will finally end much better than you expect. Anyway, be careful with envy and gossip, there are dark people in your closest circle.

Taurus

The favorable influence of Jupiter, which will be dominant today, will bring you notable joys in relation to finances and material matters. Whether you were already expecting it or not, it is going to be a day of good news for material matters. Solving problems or blockages related to finances.

Gemini

Do not forget that although the best planetary influences protect you, the stars also need your collaboration. The train of your life may pass, but if you are not at the station to catch it, then it will be of no use. And today you will have an example related to this situation. Don’t try to go the hard way.

Cancer

Today will be a lucky day, thanks to the dominant influence of Jupiter. But luck can be two ways: either it brings you triumphs, joys and achievements; or also to keep enemies, dangers, threats or worries away from your life. The latter is what will happen to you today. It’s a good day, even if it doesn’t seem like it.

Leo

Thanks to the dominant influence of lucky Jupiter, today you are going to have an ideal day to “tempt” luck or take some more risks than usual, and that is what you are going to do, because your same intuition will also push you to do so. . Success will accompany you for everything that is related to work or finances.

Virgo

This day will bring you successes or achievements, although achieved with great efforts and sacrifices, which could even come from days, or even weeks, ago. It is time to reap the fruits or reach the goal for which you have fought so hard. In addition, you will prevail over competitors, who tried to stop your path.

Pound

You should not allow sadness or worries of an intimate and personal nature to get in the way of other types of more mundane matters, related to work, social life or finances, which at this time can bring you considerable joy. You should focus more of your attention on what will really work for you.

Scorpio

Do not get entangled in problems, conflicts or worries of a family or sentimental nature, which now could only get worse. At this time, and thanks to the influence of Jupiter, luck will be, above all, in work and material affairs, and you will also be able to prevail over someone who wanted to harm you.

Sagittarius

Luck will come to you through unions and associations, hand in hand with the person, or people, to whom you are most attached at the moment. But it can also be great luck to break, or dissolve, a union that until now had only brought you problems and adversity, which is what will happen to you now.

Capricorn

The beneficial influence of Jupiter will not only bring you a day of luck, in regards to material matters and work and social life, but it will also bring out the best in you as a person. Through your generosity and altruism you will gain, or consolidate, great friendships, who will help or protect you in the future.

Aquarium

Don’t try to achieve everything at the same time, go step by step, because if it is at your destination in the end you will reach the goal, and you will do it much better, even if it takes a little longer. The mistakes or problems you made in the past do not have to happen in this new stage, in which you have matured and the planets favor you more.

Pisces

Today, the dominant influence of Jupiter, your ruler, reminds you to have faith and not be discouraged by failures or mistakes of a temporary nature. The important thing is not to lose a battle, but, above all, to win the war. Today you will receive unexpected help and you will have favorable events that will encourage you to regain your faith.