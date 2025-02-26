The system of Apple dictation It has transcribed The racist word like Trump for a few hourssomething that the company has already announced that it has been solved after attributing it to a “phonetic overlap” In voice recognition. The problem, which went viral after a video on Tiktok, has gone viral on social networks and has opened the debate on the precision of artificial intelligence tools and possible technological biases.

In the early hours of Wednesday, various media -An the BBC, the New York Times and the CNN- they verified that The iPhone transcribed For a few seconds incorrectly the word “racist”, although Subsequently they corrected the error No need for additional manipulation.

In a statement to the media, Apple has recognized “a problem with the voice recognition model which provides dictation (its transcription tool) “, specifically a phonetic overlap between the two words, and promised a solution during the day on Wednesday, something that has finally fulfilled.

An expert cited by the BBCthe technology professor Peter Bell, considered the explanation as “unlikely”and suggested that everything seems to indicate that someone has altered the dictation software on purpose.

This incident occurs at a time when Tim Cook’s company tries to approach the Trump administrationas demonstrated by his announcement last Monday that he will invest 500,000 million dollars in projects in the US territory, in line with Trump’s messages to attract industries again that have laysocalized in the previous decades to cheaper countries.