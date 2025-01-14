



Dodi Lukebakio This season has become the offensive reference of the Seville. In addition to being the top scorer of García Pimienta’s team, the Belgian international is usually responsible for taking the ball to the rival area and to do so, he uses his ability to dribble that has led him to be the best in this aspect of the big leagues Europeans according to statistics.

The Sevilla footballer has boasted about this in his profile. instagram this Tuesday sharing in your stories a statistic that a family member posted. According to these data, Lukebakio, with 51 successful dribblesis the best of the season so far being equaled with Lamine YamalFC Barcelona player. The Everton footballer Ilimane N’Diayethe one from Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz and that of West Ham Mohamed Kudusare the other footballers who complete the top 5.

The statistic shared by Lukebakio





Lukebakio is the second footballer with highest market value of the Sevilla squad according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt. The attacker is valued at 20 million euros, with Loïc Badé being the highest valued on García Pimienta’s team.