05/22/2023 – 11:19 am

After dawns and freezing days in São Paulo, the cold starts to soften and the afternoons start to gradually register higher temperatures from this Monday, 22nd. However, according to Climatempo, the mornings will remain cold, but less impactful than usual. that last week.

This Monday, the day began with the formation of cloudiness and occasional mists in the east of the state of São Paulo. According to the Brazilian meteorology company, this cloudiness dissipated quickly in the morning, allowing the weather to open and the sunny day to pass.

“In the afternoon, temperatures will be more pleasant, with more intense heat prevailing in the interior of São Paulo and high temperatures also in the capital of São Paulo and in the eastern part of the State. It is important to note that throughout the afternoon there will be a greater variation in cloudiness this Monday, but still without rain, however, it helps to maintain good levels of air humidity”, says Climatempo.

The expectation is that the week will have more pleasant and even hot temperatures during the afternoon, but still with dry air, that is, another week without rain.

For Tuesday, 23, the maximum should reach 27ºC. Until Friday, the 26th, Climatempo projects that the thermometers reach 28ºC in the afternoon. Until then, there is no forecast of rain.

Weather forecast for São Paulo, according to Climatempo:

– Monday: 14ºC to 25ºC.

– Tuesday: 13ºC to 27ºC.

– Wednesday: 14ºC to 27ºC.

– Thursday: 15ºC to 27ºC.

– Friday: 16ºC to 28ºC.

When does the rain return?

Towards the end of May, the highest volume of rain will be concentrated on the coast of São Paulo, with low accumulated forecasts for the season. “The forecast indicates that, between Sunday, 28th, and Monday, 29th, there may be isolated rain with accumulated lows, still reaching the capital of São Paulo and the central-southern and eastern regions of the State of São Paulo, according to Climatempo . “The situation is being monitored, since the numerical simulation of the weather forecast indicates the passage of a cold front through the State of São Paulo between Tuesday (next week), 30, and Wednesday of the next week, the 31st, which could bring new instabilities to the State of São Paulo.























