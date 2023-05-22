The heat of internal strife of Morena towards 2024 has the party and the political groups boiling. Marcelo Ebrard and Ricardo Monreal have shaken the narrative by reproaching the meddling of Morenista governors and the lack of clarity in the statutes to define the 2024 presidential candidate, the route of the national survey.

Presidency

The internal choice that Morena has is of the utmost importance because, according to almost all the polls and information, the next president of Mexico could emerge from there, highlighted the doctor in political science Elizabeth Prado.

In an interview for EL DEBATE, he considered that the coalition of Va por México, with PAN, PRI and PRD, it is in the intention of the partisan vote beyond the person and Morena has a wide advantage over the coalition. “When we talk about the internal election of Morena, we are talking about the, well, presidential election in Mexico,” he said in his opinion.

In this sense, he analyzed that tensions that have been generated in the last days not only among the corcholatas, but also with the national leader of Morena, Mario Delgadowill increase as time shortens.

political groups

Armando Zacarías Castillo, doctor in political science, analyzed that Morena has changed the traditional candidate selection structure, generating a strong sectarianization and accelerated proselytism. Until now, four profiles have been subject to enormous media exposure since they were directly pointed out by AMLO as the possible candidates or the so-called corcholatas: Claudia Sheinbaum, Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal.

“The long exposure time has marked an internal radicalization in Morena and has raised divisions and serious differences,” said Zacarías Castillo.

For the specialist, part of the claims and accusations between the pre-candidates and their groups arise above all because Morena must now make a decision between the months of October and November. “So time is already getting shorter for everyone,” she argued.

Elizabeth Prado located Marcelo Ebrard as the one who has had the most bickeringat least in the statements, with President Morena, Mario Delgado, accusing little clarity of the dates of the surveys. Claudia Sheinbaum, on the contrary, said that she has flowed a lot in that aspect. Both have also entered into a kind of bickering about who is at the top of the polls and who should resign or not.

Governors

Ricardo Monreal also recently claimed the governors for his support of certain Morena aspirants.

In this context, AMLO reminded the governors in the morning conference that they should not use the public budget to favor parties or candidates, since it is an electoral and corruption crime and that they should wait for the national poll to decide.

For Armando Zacarías, the president’s call to the governors is more of a media outlet and the political operation by the party and the groups that are representing each of the candidates will no longer have a change to the extent that times are very short.

AMLO

He stressed that governors are also interested in winning all the seats in their congresses to have better conditions, since these positions are key in the 2024 election. Despite the narrative, Elizabeth Prado considered that the president will be behind Morena’s internal election for candidates. “I don’t think he’s going to let the process flow and step aside for the party to select.” Mario Delgado announced that the date of the first national survey could be the last week of June or the first of August 2023.