The conductor may not be the artistic director of the music festival: what’s going on

Over the past few hours the name of Amadeus has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that Rai is deciding to remove the role of artistic director from the conductor in the next edition of the San Remo Festival. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

Amadeus will not be the artistic director of the next edition of San Remo Festival? This is the news that is currently circulating on the pages of the main newspapers and dailies. The rumor was launched by the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ and went viral within minutes.

According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, everything would be due to a decision taken by the new management Rai. In detail, it seems that Amadeus could be deprived of the role of artistic director, while he would retain that of management. But what would be the reason for this choice?

Also according to what the newspaper ‘La Repubblica’ reports, it seems that the company would not have liked them at all criticisms that the conductor received during the last edition of San Remo Festival due to some performances that some of the Big names in the competition brought to the Ariston stage.

Despite the insistence of the news, it is important to underline that at the moment it is only about rumor without foundation. The news in question has not been confirmed or denied by those directly involved who have preferred to remain silent and not comment on what is circulating regarding the next edition of the San Remo Festival.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Amadeus or Rai will provide more updates regarding the news to which most of the newspapers and newspapers have dedicated ample space in the last few hours.