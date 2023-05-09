Fires | The fire in the storage building spread thick smoke in the surroundings in Espoo

The fire probably started from firework on the roof.

Espoo A fire broke out on the roof of a storage building located in the industrial area of ​​Koskelo on Tuesday at half past four in the afternoon. The fire on Koskelonkuja was immediately defined as large during the alarm phase, and the rescue service went to the scene with several units.

Heavy smoke spread from the burning building to the surroundings. According to the Espoo rescue service, the smoke could be seen from afar. The emergency center was called from many places.

Firefighters were on the roof after extinguishing the fire.

Cause of ignition according to the rescue service of Länsi-Uusimaa, it was probably fire work done on the roof.

The fire department was able to limit the fire to an area of ​​approximately 50 square meters. It was extinguished in less than an hour.

Nearby working in the company Vesa Manninen saw the aftermath of the shutdown.

“There are three more smoke divers on the roof. Two are coming down on the elevator and one is coming down the ladder,” he told HS from the scene shortly before five in the afternoon.

The clearing works will continue until the evening. The fire did not cause any injuries.