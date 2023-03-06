In a true game between superstars, the Phoenix Suns of Kevin Durant and Devin Bookerthey won the duel to the dallas mavericks of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, with a feel of an NBA playoff game.

Between Durant and Booker, they scored a total of 73 points, with 37 for ‘KD’, who added 7 rebounds, and 36 for Booker, who added a double-double by contributing 10 assists, as well as 5 rebounds.

From the substitute bench, Ish Wainright added 12 points with 4 3-pointers made, and 6 points with 5 assists from cameron payne for the Suns, who remain in fourth place in the Western Conference.

It didn’t reach them

Turning to the Mavericks, the 64 points between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving weren’t enough, with the Slovenian guard adding 34 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists, and Irving 30 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds.

Doncic and Irving had plenty of help from the substitute bench, with 21 points from Tim Hardaway Jr, and 17 more than Christian Woodunable to avoid the sixth loss in the last 8 games for Dallas.

The Mavericks, despite the bad moment, have managed to stay in seventh position in the Western Conference, with a record of 33 wins and 32 losses, in the play-in zone, so they still aspire to play the playoffs.