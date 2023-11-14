As scheduled, 343 Industries released the special package today Halo 3 Refueled For Halo Infinitecontaining 8 maps focused on the multiplayer ones present in the legendary third chapter of the series.

This is a map pack containing remastered versions and handcrafted reworkings of the scenarios taken from Halo 3 multiplayer, available for free for all Halo Infinite users, of which we can see something in the launch trailer below.

The selection includes 8 of the most famous maps in the series’ tradition.

Within the playlist we therefore find the following arenas: