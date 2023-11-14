As scheduled, 343 Industries released the special package today Halo 3 Refueled For Halo Infinitecontaining 8 maps focused on the multiplayer ones present in the legendary third chapter of the series.
This is a map pack containing remastered versions and handcrafted reworkings of the scenarios taken from Halo 3 multiplayer, available for free for all Halo Infinite users, of which we can see something in the launch trailer below.
The selection includes 8 of the most famous maps in the series’ tradition.
Within the playlist we therefore find the following arenas:
- Sylvanus, “reimagined” version of Guardian
- Domicile, “reimagined” version of Construct
- Critical Dewpoint
- Banished Narrows, “reimagined” version of Narrows
- Isolation, remake of Isolation
- Cliffside, “reimagined” version of Blackout
- The Pit, remake of The Pit
- High Ground, remake of High Ground
A nostalgic package
After the announcement and the first images, Halo 3 Refueled is therefore available from today within the multiplayer game options of Halo Infinite, which continues its path of enrichment and expansion in addition to Season 5: Reckoning which began last month.
The new features introduced are also livening up the community somewhat, thanks also to the return of popular modes such as Firefight and Extraction, in addition to the numerous new features regarding the Forge which allow you to create particularly complex customized content.
