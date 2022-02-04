TO Sanremo 2022 a cameraman falls on live TV, but few realize the incident that took place on the Ariston stage in the third evening of the Italian Song Festival. To perform in that moment in front of an enthusiastic audience Cesare Cremonini, for the first time in Sanremo, this year as a super guest. The camera guy has lost his balance: how is he?

There was great anticipation for the performance of Cesare Cremonini, evidently excited after two years of non-concert. Finally he could perform in front of an audience, as he will do this summer when he leaves his tour of concerts in the states.

During his incredible show, however, something went wrong. Even if no one noticed it because the direction at that moment was framing elsewhere. On the other hand, to notice the incident on the stage, a spectator present at the Ariston Theaterwho recorded it with the mobile phone.

In video you see the insider having a small accident. As he is moving across the stage, going backwards with the camera in hand, he falls tumbling to the floor. A really bad fall for the poor cameraman.

What makes you smile, watching the amateur video shot with a mobile phone by a spectator in the room, is that the man does everything to to save the camera. And there are those who ironically on the web asking for a salary increase for him:

He sacrificed his spine and sacrum to save the camera. He deserves a hefty raise.

Sanremo 2022 cameraman falls live: the amateur video goes viral on social networks

It all happened while the Bolognese singer was performing with Poetica. Cesare Cremonini approached the camera for involve the audience at home and perhaps this unexpected move made the man lose his balance.

Let’s hope she’s fine and didn’t get hurt too much by falling on her back with the weight of the camera on top, which she never left, protecting her “at the cost of her own life”.