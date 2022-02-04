Listen to TV, Sanremo 2022 with 9.4 million and 54.1% (+ 9.8% vs 2021)

Amadeus keep flying in the listen to tv. His Sanremo 2022 it is also a record in the third evening which scores 10 points of share more than last year. There were 9,360,000 spectators who attended Thursday 3 February 2022 on Rai1, from 21.3 to 1.46 on the third evening of Festivalwith a 54.1% share.

Listen to TV, Sanremo 2022 the numbers of the third evening

The first part of the third evening of Sanremo 2022, from 21.30 to 23.42, was followed by 12,849,000 spectators with 53.2%, while the second, from 23.46 to 1.46, obtained 5,455,000 with 56.8%. The Sanremo Festival 2021 in the third evening he had scored 7,653,000 (share with 44.30%). The auditel data are then in line with the first Amadeus Festival, in 2020 which flew to 9,836,000 spectators, with a share of 54.5%.

Listen to TV Sanremo 2011-2021 third evening

Sanremo 2021

He leads Amadeus with Fiorello, Achille Lauro and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Spectators: 7,653,000 Shares: 44.30%

Sanremo 2020

Leads Amadeus with Fiorello

Spectators: 9,836,000 Shares: 54.50%

Sanremo 2019

Claudio Baglioni leads with Virginia Raffaele and Claudio Bisio

Attendance: 9.409.000Share: 46.70%

Sanremo 2018

Claudio Baglioni leads with Michelle Hunziker and Pierfrancesco Favino

Spectators: 10,825,000 Shares: 51.60%

Sanremo 2017

Carlo Conti leads with Maria De Filippi

Spectators: 10,420,000 Shares: 49.70%

Sanremo 2016

Carlo Conti leads with Virginia Raffaele, Gabriele Garko and Madalina Ghenea

Spectators: 10,462,000Share: 47.88%

Sanremo 2015

He leads Carlo Conti with Arisa, Emma and Rocio Munoz Morales

Spectators: 10,586,000 Shares: 49.50%

Sanremo 2014

Fabio Fazio leads with Luciana Littizzetto

Spectators: 7,673,000Share: 34.94%

Sanremo 2013

Fabio Fazio leads with Luciana Littizzetto

Spectators: 10,709,000 Shares: 42.48%

Sanremo 2012

Gianni Morandi leads with Rocco Papaleo and Ivana Mrazova

Spectators: 10,537,000 Shares: 47.76%

Sanremo 2011

It leads Gianni Morandi with Belen Rodriguez, Elisabetta Canalis and Luca and Paolo

Spectators: 12,363,000Share: 50.90%

