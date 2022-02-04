Amadeus and Anna Valle (Lapresse)
Listen to TV, Sanremo 2022 with 9.4 million and 54.1% (+ 9.8% vs 2021)
Amadeus keep flying in the listen to tv. His Sanremo 2022 it is also a record in the third evening which scores 10 points of share more than last year. There were 9,360,000 spectators who attended Thursday 3 February 2022 on Rai1, from 21.3 to 1.46 on the third evening of Festivalwith a 54.1% share.
Listen to TV, Sanremo 2022 the numbers of the third evening
The first part of the third evening of Sanremo 2022, from 21.30 to 23.42, was followed by 12,849,000 spectators with 53.2%, while the second, from 23.46 to 1.46, obtained 5,455,000 with 56.8%. The Sanremo Festival 2021 in the third evening he had scored 7,653,000 (share with 44.30%). The auditel data are then in line with the first Amadeus Festival, in 2020 which flew to 9,836,000 spectators, with a share of 54.5%.
Listen to TV Sanremo 2011-2021 third evening
Sanremo 2021
He leads Amadeus with Fiorello, Achille Lauro and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Spectators: 7,653,000 Shares: 44.30%
Sanremo 2020
Leads Amadeus with Fiorello
Spectators: 9,836,000 Shares: 54.50%
Sanremo 2019
Claudio Baglioni leads with Virginia Raffaele and Claudio Bisio
Attendance: 9.409.000Share: 46.70%
Sanremo 2018
Claudio Baglioni leads with Michelle Hunziker and Pierfrancesco Favino
Spectators: 10,825,000 Shares: 51.60%
Sanremo 2017
Carlo Conti leads with Maria De Filippi
Spectators: 10,420,000 Shares: 49.70%
Sanremo 2016
Carlo Conti leads with Virginia Raffaele, Gabriele Garko and Madalina Ghenea
Spectators: 10,462,000Share: 47.88%
Sanremo 2015
He leads Carlo Conti with Arisa, Emma and Rocio Munoz Morales
Spectators: 10,586,000 Shares: 49.50%
Sanremo 2014
Fabio Fazio leads with Luciana Littizzetto
Spectators: 7,673,000Share: 34.94%
Sanremo 2013
Fabio Fazio leads with Luciana Littizzetto
Spectators: 10,709,000 Shares: 42.48%
Sanremo 2012
Gianni Morandi leads with Rocco Papaleo and Ivana Mrazova
Spectators: 10,537,000 Shares: 47.76%
Sanremo 2011
It leads Gianni Morandi with Belen Rodriguez, Elisabetta Canalis and Luca and Paolo
Spectators: 12,363,000Share: 50.90%
