We begin the narration of the political day this Thursday, in which the second part of the investiture debate of the leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez. After the interventions on Wednesday by Alberto Núñez Feijóo (PP), Santiago Abascal (Vox), Yolanda Díaz (Sumar), Míriam Nogueras (Junts) and Gabriel Rufián (ERC), this Thursday Mertxe Aizpurúa (EH Bildu), Aitor Esteban (PNV) and the spokespersons of the Mixed group, made up of DC, BNG and UPN. The debate will be closed by the spokesperson of the PSOE, the group to which the candidate belongs. Each group will have 30 minutes (10 for each member of the Mixed Group).

After the interventions, to which the candidate can respond without a time limit, and the replies, of no more than 10 minutes, and counterreplies, there will be the vote, by call in alphabetical order from a name chosen by lot. Unless there is a surprise, Pedro Sánchez will be re-elected president with 179 votes in favor and 171 against.