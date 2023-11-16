Kingston (AFP)

Jamaican athlete Eileen Thompson-Herah, holder of five Olympic gold medals, broke up with her coach, eight months before defending her title in the sprint races at the Paris Olympics, according to what her manager announced.

The 31-year-old athlete broke up with Shaneke Osbourne, after she refused to pay what she described as “extremely excessive terms” from her coach.

Her manager said, “The offer proposed by (Osbourne) was extremely excessive, and did not have any flexibility for negotiation from the other party.”

She added, “We had no other choice, collectively, but to search for another coach.”

She added, “With the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics approaching, Thompson-Herah is fully focused on her preparations for the season and defending her Olympic titles.”

Thompson-Herah is the second fastest runner in history in the famous 100 m race, after recording 10.54 seconds in Eugene, USA, in 2021.

Only the late American Florentine Griffith-Junior was faster than her.

Thompson-Hirah dominated the speed races in the last decade, winning the 100 and 200 meters double at the 2016 Rio Olympics, then retaining both titles in Tokyo in the summer of 2021, and also winning the 100 meters relay gold in Tokyo.

But injuries disrupted her journey in 2023, and she failed to qualify for the World Cup in Budapest last August.