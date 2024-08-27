Salerno – The match between Salerno and Pirlo is already worth a lot for Sampdoria as announced He does some rotation in the starting lineupevaluating the commitment arc of 3 games in eight days. The new additions are Veroli in defense (for Vulikic), Depaoli, Meulensteen and Ioannou in midfield (for Venuti, Yepes and Giordano), Benedetti (for Akinsanmiro) behind the pair Coda-Tutino, ex of the match. While Martusciello, coach of Salernitana, in the end decides to deploy from the first minute the other great ex of the match, namely Roberto Soriano. From the first minute Verde, ex Spezia

The official formations

Salernitana: Sepe; Daniliuc, Bronn, Velthius, Bradaric; Tongya, Amatucci, Tello; Soriano, Simy, Verde. On the bench: Fiorillo, Corriere, Njoh, Legowski, Sfait, Ruggeri, Kallon, Iervolino, Di Vico, Valencia, Braaf. Coach: Martusciello

Sampdoria: Vismara; Berezsynki, Romagnoli, Veroli; Depaoli, Meulensteen, Bellemo, Ioannou; Benedetti; Coda, Tutino. On the bench: Ravaglia, Ferrari, Venuti, Giordano, Vulikic, Vieira, Akinsanmiro, Girelli, Yepes, Kasami, Sekulic, La Gumina. Coach: Pirlo