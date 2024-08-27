Filorosso Revolution: previews and guests Rai 3, August 27, 2024

Filorosso Revolution: previews and guests of the program on Rai 3, August 27, 2024

Filorosso Revolution is the in-depth program hosted by Federico Ruffo broadcast throughout the summer on Rai 3, on Tuesdays in prime time, starting at 9:20 pm. Many guests in the studio to analyze current issues, such as the war in Ukraine, the political conflict and news stories, but also economic and social challenges, major cultural events, international scenarios. There will be no shortage of services and reports. Below are the previews and guests of the episode of Filorosso Revolution broadcast tonight, August 27, 2024.

Previews and guests

Beach resorts, rights and artistic heritage are some of the topics of today’s episode. Two months after the death of Satnam Singh, the program’s correspondents returned to the Pontine Marshes to verify the working conditions of the many foreigners in the agri-food chain. Among the services that Federico Ruffo will propose to viewers there will also be an investigation into tomb raiders in Pompeii. Among the guests of the episode: the writer Dacia Maraini, the editorialist of La Stampa Flavia Perina, the deputy director of La Verità Francesco Borgonovo, the journalists Riccardo Iacona, Goffredo Buccini and Alessandro Cecchi Paone, and the art historian Flavio Caroli.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Filorosso Revolution live on TV and streaming? Appointment starting at 9.20 pm, tonight – Tuesday 27 August 2024 – on Rai 3. To watch it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 button on your remote control. But Filorosso Revolution is also available in streaming. How? On the platform RaiPlayavailable for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with your email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.