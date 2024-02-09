A 3-year-old girl was rescued alive this Friday, three days after a landslide buried two buses transporting workers from a mining company in the south of Philippinesleaving at least 11 dead and about 110 missing.

The rescue teams Davao de Oro They confirmed this Friday that the girl was rescued at the scene of the accident, in the town of Maco, on Friday morning, and immediately transferred to the neighboring hospital. Mawabin said province.

On Thursday afternoon the Maco disaster agency reported the latest casualty count on its account. Facebookincreasing the number of missing people from 46 to 110 and the number of deceased from 6 to 11, as more bodies were found throughout the day.

Likewise, more than 1,166 families have been evacuated from their homes due to the risk of avalanches, the agency added.

Heavy rains lashed the Davao region for weeks, forcing thousands of villagers to be moved to evacuation shelters.

The event, which occurred around 7:30 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT) on Tuesday as a result of the heavy rains that hit the region, has also left dozens of people injured, who have already been rescued and three of whom are in a state of gravity.



The authorities continue efforts this Friday to locate and rescue the missing.

According to the company Apex Mining, of which the affected workers are part, the accident occurred near a mining operation where buses wait for employees.

Civil Defense issued an alert for further rainfall and possible landslides on Thursday in Eastern Mindanao, while the Maco Mayor's Office suspended classes in all schools due to the incident.

Since January 28, the southern Philippines has been experiencing a strong rainstorm that has caused avalanches and floods in several areas of Mindanaoincluding the province of Davao.

Since then, at least 18 people have died and another 11 have been injured in other incidents across the island, according to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

