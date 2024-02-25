Diletta Leotta reveals the fairytale place where she will say her “yes” to Loris Karius: here is the fairytale place where the ceremony will be held!

Diletta Leotta, famous sports journalist, is preparing to experience an extraordinary moment in his life together with goalkeeper Loris Karius. Six months ago the couple was delighted to welcome little Aria into their lives, born on a spring day that brought with it an unprecedented wave of joy and happiness. This event marked the beginning of a new adventure for Diletta and Loris; the two have in fact lovingly embraced the role of parents and have begun to dream of their future together as a family.

Now, after enjoying the first months of life together with their sweet little girl, three weeks ago, the journalist enthusiastically announced that she had accepted the proposal of marriage by Loris. The news filled their hearts with joy and sparked the enthusiasm of their fans, eager to share the happiness of their beloved couple.

With a sparkling ring on her finger and a smile on her lips, Diletta told her followers how the birth of Air consolidated their bond of love even further and made them even more eager to build a future together. Now, ready for the big step, Diletta and Loris are preparing to crown their love with the sacred bond of marriage.

But what are the details of this very special day? Diletta fueled fans' anticipation by revealing some clues about the wedding location. Initially it was assumed that the wedding could take place in Taorminaan enchanting location in Sicily, but the final choice surprised many.

The Therasia Resort in Vulcano, a true paradise among the fascinating Aeolian Islands, is the place chosen to celebrate the love of Diletta and Loris. The evocative beauty of this place, embraced by the crystalline sea and surrounded by the majesty of the volcanoes, will make their wedding day even more magical.