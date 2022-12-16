The lawyer of Saman Abbas’ father was not present in the courtroom: the hearing for the extradition of Shabbar in Italy postponed for the fourth time

Case Saman Abbas, the hearing for the extradition of Father Shabbar Abbas to Italy has been postponed for the fourth time. He will have to appear before the judges of Isalmabad on January 10, a month before the start of the trial in Italy. Will the man, accused of instigating the crime of the 18-year-old Pakistani woman, be able to be present in the courtroom? This is the question that arises today.

Many wonder if Pakistan is trying to protect Shabbar. He was arrested about a month ago and taken to prison. The hearing, however, has already been postponed four times.

The penultimate time, Italy was informed that the judge who should have been present in the courtroom, was in holidays. A few days ago, however, during the last hearing, he was absent from the courtroom the defendant’s lawyer.

The mother of Saman Abbas is still being sought

The wife of Shabbar and mother of Saman, Nazia Shaheenit still is fugitive.

The woman is fled to Pakistan, together with her husband, shortly after the disappearance of Saman Abbas and before the investigators managed to raid their home. Where is the woman now? Who is protecting her?

There are five suspects for the crime of the 18-year-old Pakistani woman. The two parents, two cousins ​​and lo uncle Danish. The latter is accused of being the perpetrator of the crime, the one to whom Shabbar would have handed over her daughter, to punish her for the dishonor caused to her family.

However, it would have been Danish himself who indicated to the investigators the point where the young woman was buried. And it is thanks to his information that it was possible to find the body near a farmhouse in Novellara, not far from the house where the family lived.

After the initial results of the autopsy, it emerged that the 18-year-old may have died from strangulation and then asphyxiation.

The lawyer of the Penelope association, a civil party in the trial, declared that the lifeless body was intact, but saponified. Fortunately, the tissues will allow you to carry out all the necessary tests. The results are also awaited clothing analysiswhich could identify important traces of those who participated in the disappearance of Saman Abbas.