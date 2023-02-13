No, it’s not a BMW M3.

The E46 M3 is a very nice car, but it is of course not really exclusive or special. M3s are just too popular for that. However, there is an alternative. A car with the same powertrain that is very exclusive and special. We are talking about the Wiesmann MF3.

The Wiesmann actually initially came with a less exciting engine. The model was first called MF30 and then had the M54 block from (among others) the E46 330i. There is not much wrong with that in itself, but it only really became fun when Wiesmann M3block into their roadster.

The six-in-line delivers in the Wiesmann MF3 as much power as in the M3 (namely 343 hp), but the MF3 of course has an important advantage. He’s lighter. Where the BMW puts 1,470 kg on the scale, the Wiesmann only weighs 1,180 kg. As a result, a 0-100 km/h MF3 is just as fast as a CSL, with a sprint time of 4.9 seconds.

Of course, you also buy a Wiesmann largely because of the looks. The MF3 looks classic, but thanks to the wide wheel arches and large rims also very brutal. A unique combination. The interior is also unconventional, with the slanted clocks on the dashboard.

There are about 30 copies with Dutch license plates, one of which is now for sale on Marktplaats. A special car deserves a special color scheme: this Wiesmann MF3 is finished in Balloon White with a blue hood and a completely blue interior. Not an everyday combination, but secretly a very tasty one.

To add the E46: the Wiesmann is unfortunately a lot more expensive than an M3. This copy with a small 62,000 km on the counter is on marketplace offered for €152,500.

This article Buy the coolest occasion with a six-in-line first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #coolest #occasion #sixinline