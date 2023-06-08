Last Sunday, June 4, the Voting for Governor in the State of Mexico and in Coahuila, by the end of electoral day, already at night, there were clear results in both elections. The 4T alliance headed by MORENA together with its allies of the Green and the PT achieved the feat of ending the hegemony of the PRI and the Atlacomulco group that had governed the Edomex for almost a centuryIt is not a minor thing that the still acting governor Alfredo del Mazo is the son and grandson of two ex-governors also with the same name and surname. Without forgetting either that the candidate and today former president Enrique Peña Nieto came out of that same government.

In Coahuila the result was very different, since the PRI won the governorship and the 16 local districts that were in dispute to consolidate with “full car” as the only state where the PRI will govern for an uninterrupted century. The result was very different in both States but also, the circumstances and conditions were very different in both states. In Edomex, the 4T was united and solid from the beginning, while In Coahuila there were divisions and betrayals within MORENA. But let’s take a look at the numbers to learn the lessons that these two elections in Edomex and Coahuila leave us.

In the Edomex the teacher Delfina Gómez wins resoundingly by more than half a million votes, which represents 8 percentage points; MORENA, Verde, and PT added 3,272,106 votes against the PRI, PAN, PRD, and NA, which were left with 2,755,532; a difference of 516, 574 votes. However, of the more than 3.2 million votes for teacher Delfina, the Green obtained 624,392, the PT 460,615 votes and MORENA 1,750,715 votes. Which means that if the left had been divided, the story of 2017 would have been repeated where the left went by separate lines and the PRI won.

On the contrary in Coahuila the block of the Fourth Transformation was divided and MORENA despite having a charismatic and competitive candidate like “el Inge” Armando Guadiana that he came from winning all the polls on the left; the former undersecretary of federal security Ricardo Mejía did not respect his word or his signature and resigned “without saying goodbye” to the president Lopez Obrador to betray the 4T and manages to divide the left since the PT registers him as its candidate. Something similar happens in the case of the Green that makes Lenin Evaristo a candidate. And this situation is promoted by Governor Riquelme of the PRI to finance these two candidacies, taking advantage of the fact that although it is true neither of these two candidacies had absolutely no real chance of winning, injecting a lot of money if it was enough to divide the PRI opposition vote to make MORENA lose.

Evidently no businessman (even the clumsiest of them) I would have put money into a campaign that we all knew was going to lose; however, the advertising, billboards, and official media that these two candidates had far outweighed the MORENA candidate. The only one with the interest and the money to do it is Governor Riquelme of the PRI.

Despite these very adverse conditions, “el Inge” Guadiana had the support of MORENA governors, senators and deputies who accompanied him and without a doubt there was a man who was key in sending a forceful message of UNITY in the 4T in favor of of Guadiana and of MORENA, which is its national president Mario Delgado. The MORENA leader was present in Coahuila every week of the campaign and managed to get all the presidential “corcholatas” to come to Coahuila, Ricardo Monreal, Adan Augusto, Claudia Sheibaum and Marcelo Ebrad they responded to the call; and even Mario Delgado also finally managed to get the national leaders of the Green and the PT to support the candidate for governor for MORENA “el Inge” Guadiana in the final part of the campaign.

However, the divisions and betrayals that occurred on the left had already generated irreparable damage that ended up benefiting the PRI from the beginning of the campaign. For example, it was very evident in the three debates that took place during the contest the candidates of the PT and Green they directed their harshest attacks towards the candidate of MORENA and the perception of victory was hurt since the left was divided. To this must be added the accusations of the Candidate Armando Guadiana and the leader Mario Delgado in which the state police were “intimidating and arousing” MORENA operators, dozens of morenistas were illegally deprived of their liberty and who after the electoral process began to release them.

The final balance of the contest for the process for the 2024 presidential succession is undoubtedly a winner for the 4T and for MORENA since Edomex represents more than 5 times the budget and nominal list of voters than in Coahuila; However, how right is President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to insist to all the members of the 4T that “UNITY is the key to winning and continuing with the transformation”. Without a doubt, the great lesson of this election is unity. It would be a mistake on the part of any “presidential corcholata” not to learn it. 4T cannot afford to allow PRIAN to live up to the old “divide and conquer” adage.