The official site of the animated series taken from KAIJU No. 8the manga of Naoya Matsumotoannounced with a new teaser that the anime will start in Japan in the course of 2024. Sara Production I.G (Ghost in the Shell) to take care of the animations, while Studio Khara (Rebuild of EVANGELION) will take care of the design of the kaiju and the artwork.

In Italy the series has landed in comic shops under the banner of Star Comics, following a massive marketing campaign never seen for a manga in our country (here you can find our review of KAIJU No. 8). Below the teaser you will find the synopsis of the series.

KAIJU No. 8 – Teaser trailer

In Japan of KAIJU No. 8 gigantic monsters known as Kaiju have suddenly appeared bringing death and destruction. The Special Defense Teams set up to fight them can count on famous heroes throughout the national territory, such as the beautiful Mina Ashinothe commander of the Third Unit and the protagonist’s childhood friend, Kafka Hibino. The latter, unfortunately, failed to enter the ranks of modern heroes and was content, in spite of him, to take care of the removal and disposal of the monsters’ carcasses. However, an encounter with a strange kaiju will rekindle hope in him, giving him the powers of the scary monsters that he will find himself fighting from here on out.

Source: official site Street Anime News Network