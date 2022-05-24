Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Salibandy | In the World Floorball qualifiers, wild crushing counts, a country familiar as a trainee

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2022
in World Europe
Ivory Coast received a considerable lesson from Slovakia.

Floorball the men’s World Cup qualifiers kicked off today, and the matches have, as usual, provided fairly clear final readings.

The actual crushing figures on the board were struck by Slovakia, which faced Côte d’Ivoire playing in the European qualifiers. In 2020, Côte d’Ivoire suffered a record-breaking 0-51 loss to Switzerland, but now it was no surprise.

The world floor qualifiers for the floorball men saw incomprehensible world record readings

Slovakia is sixth on the world list and Côte d’Ivoire is second and 39th. Georgia is last.

So it wasn’t no wonder Slovakia beat the readings 34–0 (13–0, 14–0, 7–0) on the board. On top of all that, instead of the normal 60 minutes, only 45 minutes are played in the World Cup qualifiers.

Slovakia had every chance of crossing 40 goals, with the 34th hit in 38.59, six minutes before full time. However, the net no longer wobbled, as Slovakia continued to spin and apply for additional paints.

See also  What are the risks after the attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

Ivory Coast scored two shots per goal in Slovakia. Ivory Coast goalkeepers repelled a total of 37 times.

Finland will start their qualifying tournament on Wednesday with a match against Britain in Valmiera, Latvia. The other countries in the zone are Estonia and the Netherlands.

The men’s 14th World Cup finals will be played from 5 to 13 p.m. November in Zurich and Winterthur, Switzerland.

