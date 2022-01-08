Home page politics

Hendrik Wüst (CDU), Prime Minister and Chairman of the CDU in North Rhine-Westphalia, informs the press about the results of a closed meeting of the leaders of the CDU North Rhine-Westphalia from the European Parliament, the Bundestag and the State Parliament. © Roberto Pfeil / dpa

Politicians and experts appeal to be boosted. The new corona rules are intended to provide incentives for this. And what about sports?

Düsseldorf – There is nothing specifically for the sports sector in the new corona resolutions of the federal and state governments. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), has now commented on it. In sport, he wants to free people with a booster vaccination from an additional test requirement. When asked whether the test requirement for boosted people should also be dropped in sport, Wüst said on Saturday in Düsseldorf: “The equation of boosted people with those tested should generally apply. That is my conviction. “

“The importance of sport for young people, for children” was discussed again, said Wüst after a joint closed meeting of the CDU leaders from North Rhine-Westphalia, the European Parliament and the Bundestag, in which the designated new federal chairman Friedrich Merz also took part as a guest . “We want to make various things easier. In some cases, children may not be boosted at all. Depending on the age, we also have other ideas, ”emphasized Wüst.

Corona rules in Germany: “Group rapid tests” for children in sports clubs?

He advocated “rapid group tests”. Children and young people in sports clubs or other groups do not have to go to an official test station. “But that everyone did a quick test together and the group leader, the group leader, is paying attention. We want to make it as easy as possible. We all want to set incentives for boosting, because vaccination, and especially boosting, is the way out of this crisis, ”said the chairman of the Prime Minister’s Conference.

According to the current Corona Protection Ordinance in North Rhine-Westphalia, for example, people who have already received a booster vaccination must also prove a current negative test before doing indoor sports (2G plus). This applies, for example, to entering fitness studios or playing tennis in the hall. An additional test requirement would then be omitted for those who have been boosted.

New corona measures decided: not in sports, but for restaurants

On the other hand, further restrictions for the catering trade were decided on Friday. Access is restricted to vaccinated and convalescent people (2G). In addition, when visiting restaurants, pubs and other catering establishments, either a daily test or proof of a booster vaccination should be required, i.e. the 2G-plus rule should apply. Bavaria is not yet entirely convinced of this.

As for the compulsory vaccination: Wüst recently put pressure on this too – and he is not alone in this. (dpa / cibo)