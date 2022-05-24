After several intertwining and unexpected twists, the currently aired edition of UeD starts towards the epiloguebut the news in the throne over they seem to have no end.

As fans well know, the male parterre of the throne over has recently welcomed a new knight: Fabio Nova, photographer in the field of fashion. From his first entry into the program it was immediately clear that among the knight the columnist Tina Cipollari not he corrected did good blood.

The two in fact clashed immediately and continued to discuss heavily even in the following episodes. It is mainly because of their enmity that strong words fly and the studies of Mediaset become scene of strong disputes.

One step away from the usual summer break of the program, Fabio Nova and decided to open and microphones the official magazine of UeD. The Knight has talked about his decision search for true love within the program: “During that time spent with my mother in the mountains, I saw some episodes of UeD and so, a bit for fun, I sent a video to the program”.

Obviously, the interview could not fail to touch the sore point: Tina Cipollari. Despite the mutual dislike, Fabio says absolutely willing to put a stone on it to the past and start over with the columnist.

This is what the knight said about it: “Definitely a private meeting (laughs ed.), We could also have an aperitif or a dinner, I think it would be fun. He seems to me a very nice person, sagas and brilliant: we just have to adjust the ritual and put aside the exchanges of offenses “.

“Maybe even a ring would be a suitable setting for one of our matches, but she would certainly win: I immediately give myself as a loser”. Tina not it seems has accepted there peace proposal of the knight. You can’t bury war leaves this way. No respite in sight, at least for the moment.