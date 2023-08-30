Barges were placed along the Crimean bridge to protect against attacks by boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Seven barges have been placed along the Crimean bridge, which will protect against attacks by unmanned kamikaze boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported Telegram-channel “Military informant”.

The barges are visible in published satellite images. As the channel notes, it is assumed that cables and chains will be stretched between the barges – they form a protective barrier-trap for boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine when they try to hit the bridge.

Earlier it was reported that four boats with troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine unsuccessfully tried to land in the Crimea. They were hit by a Russian plane that took off from a military airfield on the peninsula, after which the Ukrainian boats turned around and sailed away towards the Snake Island. The Russian Defense Ministry later reported that on August 30, a high-speed military boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a crew was destroyed by a Su-30 fighter in the east of Zmeiny Island.

At the end of July, it became known that the Crimean bridge was protected by special anti-sabotage booms. We are talking about barriers designed to protect against surface and underwater drones.