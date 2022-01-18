Salibandy | Exorbitant “zorrove scabbard” injured goalkeeper in Sweden: “Zorror heroes destroy sports”

The Swedish goalkeeper tried to fight the air knocker and got a foot injury.

18.1. 21:07

Floorball the so-called “zorrovite” to be used in penalties has spoken to the crowd especially during the current season. Over the weekend in Sweden, the matter got a new angle: the goal of the main league team Dalen Anton Grönlund was injured when he tried to fight zorroveiv, he says Express.

The Swedish Innebandymagazinet calls the air knife heroes of floorball “zorrovarians”. They are especially harmful to goalkeepers. Veskars have virtually no way to control zorrovia when done correctly, i.e. with a sufficiently wide range of motion.

The most famous factor in Zorroveiv is Helsingborg Daniel Johnsson, which is nicknamed in Sweden Magic and Switzerland Zorromaster.

Johnsson was also involved when Grönlund was injured.

“I got up and went towards him. You have to go aggressively and throw yourself into such penalty shots. I really wouldn’t have stood up otherwise, ”Grönlund told Expressen.

Grönlund was injured when the game became more physical, and he had to leave the field. It’s probably a muscle injury, but he’s still going to see a doctor on Thursday. Grönlund will hardly play next Saturday.

“Yesterday [maanantaina] it [jalka] was really bad. Now it feels like a new leg and I can sit down. I couldn’t yesterday. “

Grönlund thinks the flutes will come in a few weeks, maybe a month.

Grönlund has a clear opinion on zorrovives.

“They should be banned. Zorror heroes are destroying sports. ”