President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, at a meeting with members of the constitutional commission, announced that new people would soon come to power in the country. The video of his speech is published Telegram– Channel “Pool of the First”.

According to Lukashenka, the president is not eternal, but the current generation should not completely leave power or conflict with the young – on the contrary, one should help and gradually transfer the leadership of the country to new hands, he believes. The Belarusian leader also recalled the year 1994 and said that there would be no “corruption and banditry” and “executions near the authorities” this time.

Earlier, Lukashenka said that he absolutely did not need the process of changes in the Constitution of Belarus. In his opinion, the discussion of the new version of the basic law of the state caused a wide resonance both in the Belarusian society and in the opposition. The President was the last to reply that they were “blathering” and “lag behind” the process, while the Constitution would become the basis for real change in the country.