The Super Bowl will take place in Las Vegas on February 11th. The Kans meet in the NFL finalas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. The league's top earners play on both sides. Normally these are primarily quarterbacks – but here it's a little different: While Patrick Mahomes from the Chiefs earns an average of $45 million a year, Brock Purdy from the 49ers, who only came into the league in 2022, only receives $3.7 million – over the entire contract term.