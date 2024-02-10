“I think that Steve Spagnuolo (Chiefs' defensive coordinator, editor's note) will come up with something similar to what he did against the Ravens,” suspects Faierson. There were a particularly large number of people far up front near the line of scrimmage, where the ball lies and where the play begins. So more people to stop a possible run early and close everything at the front. “I think this is what plan A will look like: stop Christian McCaffrey first.” According to Faierson, the Dolphins and Ravens, against whom it worked, gave up their running game far too early. The fact that the 49ers do the same can be a factor in winning in the end. But for that to happen, the Chiefs need a very good start.