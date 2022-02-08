Secure internet day is celebrated on Tuesday (8) in about 200 countries in order to promote the debate on digital security. In Brazil, the action is organized by the NGO SaferNet, by the Nucleus of Information and Coordination of Point BR and the Internet Management Committee in Brazil, which present several contents related to cyber security.

A survey conducted by Serasa reveals the occurrence of an attempt for CPF fraud every 17 seconds in Brazil.

+ Digital security: experts point out the 7 biggest threats for 2022

Check out 6 Internet security tips, according to Serasa:

1. Be suspicious of unknown source linksEven when sent by well-known people: messenger applications (such as WhatsApp and Telegram) and e-mails are the most common origins of malicious links. Before clicking, make sure about the veracity of the content.

2. When in doubt, do not click: Many messages arouse emotional triggers in victims, such as solidarity, curiosity, ease, benefits and others. They can be messages of “your invoice of the month has come” or “we have a must-see”. When in doubt, don’t click.

3. Check the safety and authenticity of navigation sites: The crime of the personal data theft can begin on a tempting promotion that refers to a false screen. A fake site usually is difficult to identify precisely because it simulates the real page. In this case, you need to be attentive to three elements at the electronic address: Own HTTPS in the URL, the padlock on the navigation bar and the secure site inscription. If you can’t find it, be suspicious.

4. Attention to the “check” of verified: Whenever you contact a company Make sure the profiles on social networks have the “check” checked next to the company name. Be careful not to confuse the official symbol, which on Instagram is blue and whatsapp is green with similar emojis.

5. Beware of personal data: do not provide your data by email, WhatsApp or Social Networks, much less bank passwords, which are for private and exclusive use.

6. Buy online? Prefer the virtual card: After you have your credit card in hand and make an online purchase, you prefer when you can use the virtual credit card, available in the application of the banking institutions and that has different data for each transaction. In this way, you will minimize the chances of suffering a fraud, as you will not provide your physical card information.

