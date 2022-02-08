Rai 2022 fee, here are the categories of taxpayers who are not required to pay it and how to apply for exemption

Almost two weeks have passed since the beginning of the new year and it is time to pay the Rai license fee 2022. However, not everyone is required to pay it. In fact there are categories of taxpayers that they have the opportunity to obtain exemptions. Let’s find out who they are and how to apply.

Every family who owns a radio and television set is required to pay a sum equal to 90 euros per year for the Rai Fee. Not all of them fulfill this obligation though. In fact they exist exceptions that concern a certain category of people. Here’s everything you need to know about exemptions.

The Rai license fee has a cost of 90 euros per year and for holders of an electricity contract, the payment takes place through debit in the energy bill in ten monthly installments. Another one possibility to pay the sum would be to pay it by January 31 with model F24 in a single solution or in installments divided during the year.

However, there are categories of people which have the possibility to do application for exemption. These are seniors over 75 with an income of up to 8 thousand euros, soldiers of non-Italian citizenship, those who do not own a TV, those who own an electricity user in their second home. Other exceptions are: who has a disability, owner of a deceased electricity user.

How to apply for exemption from the Rai license fee

As regards the exemption application, it must be completed and sent by January 31, 2022. Here are all the modality: via the portal of the Revenue Agency, certified email at cp22.sat@postacertificata.rai.it or by registered mail with an identity document attached.

The person does not request the exemption from the TV fee by January 31, 2022 and alternatively sends the declaration by 30 June 2022 will be able to enjoy the right of exemption only in second semester of the year. Instead, in case there is a delay in sending the application and the undue payment is charged, it can be presented request for reimbursement.