The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has asked the European Union authorities to take measures to limit the sale of alcohol at airports to prevent some drunk passengers from boarding, causing problems on flights.

This is how Ryanair explains it in a statement, where it defends that some airlines, like yours, already restrict and limit the sale of alcohol on board airplanes, especially in cases of problematic passengers. However, it denounces that during flight delays passengers consume alcohol excessively at airports without any purchase or consumption limit.

For this reason, the company considers it incomprehensible that passengers are not limited to two alcoholic drinks at airports (using their boarding pass in exactly the same way that sales are limited in duty-free stores). This, they remark, “would encourage safer and better behavior of passengers on board aircraft and a safer travel experience for passengers and crews across Europe.

This lawsuit by Michael O’Leary’s airline coincides with the publication of a series of details about the costs and fees incurred as a direct result of a disruptive passenger on board a flight Dublin to Lanzarote on April 9, 2024, which rose to 15,000 euros.

According to the airline, due to the behavior of this problematic passenger, the aircraft was forced to divert to Porto, in Portugal, where the passenger was disembarked and detained. In addition, as a result of the time restrictions of the crew, the plane, the crew and more than 160 passengers They were forced to spend the night at the Porto airportand the costs of accommodation and meals, among others, were fully covered by Ryanair.

The airline also had to provide an additional plane and crew to be able to operate the delayed return flight from Lanzarote to Dublin, which took place on April 10, 2024.

In this case, the Portuguese Prosecutor’s Office ruled that since the plane and the passenger are Irish, the case should be transferred to Ireland. Therefore, Ryanair has initiated civil proceedings against this passenger before the Irish courts to recover these 15,000 euros lost as a result of their behavior.