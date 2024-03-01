Ruby Palomino, known for her powerful voice and charisma on stage, has become the center of a wave of support following the results at Viña del Mar 2024. The public's outrage has been echoed on social networks, where hashtags related to It didn't take long for Ruby Palomino and Lita Pezo to become a trend. This situation has raised questions about judging criteria and fairness at the iconic music festival.

YOU CAN SEE: Ruby Palomino says that “she has not lost yet” and asks to vote for Lita Pezo: “With her we secure the seagull”

What did Ruby Palomino say about the elimination of Lita Pezo in Viñar del Mar 2024?

Ruby Palomino She was no stranger to the participation of her compatriot Lita Pezo in Viña del Mar and, above all, to the low score she obtained from the jury, despite having been the best voted in the two galas prior to the final.

“Lita had the highest scores. They put the noose around my neck from the beginning. I said it was because the jury didn't understand the type of genre I do, which is fusion, and suddenly a girl comes along who does folklore-rock It's very strange, although in Chile there is a group that does the same thing. I was happy because the public voted well, the Quinta Vergara roared, but I was a little discouraged by the jury. In my second participation I changed my strategy, because the first time I sang and I danced, which no one does. I do that and I receive the same grade. Then I said: 'My God and universe give me the wisdom to accept what I cannot change.'. But what about Lita is surprising because the jury gave her a super score, the public the same and now, in the final, it's low. It's like 'I don't know, Rick,'” he said in dialogue with Trome.

Besides, Ruby Palomino He referred to the wave of indignation of Peruvians on social networks: “They stole it from me too, but it's different when from the beginning you have a very high score from the jury and the public. It's strange and even more so when you see that everything is ready for you to receive it (the seagull). That's why our people have risen”.

YOU CAN SEE: Ruby Palomino is left out of the Viña 2024 final: Peruvian singer did not reach the necessary score

How much scoring did Lita Pezo have in the Viña del Mar final?

Lita Pezo, who had shone throughout Viña del Mar's career with grades out of 6, could not win in the final phase of the competition. The judges of the Viña del Mar 2024 Festival gave the Silver Seagull to the artist Eddy Valenzuela in his last performance.

The young 20-year-old singer took the top prize with his song 'El maestro'; He achieved a grade of 6.3 and in addition to the statuette, he took home US$28,000. Second place went to the Spanish Enrique Ramil, who obtained a final grade of 5.2 and another Silver Seagull. They gave Lita Pezo 2.7, far from the 6 points she had achieved in her first presentations.

#Ruby #Palomino #speaks #elimination #Lita #Pezo #Viña #del #Mar #quotThey #robbed #usquot